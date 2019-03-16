On behalf of the Kern County Historical Society, we’ve reached out numerous times to contact someone regarding our desire to place a historic plaque on or about the depot building. Formerly sited in an urban pocket park, directly across Baker Street from the depot, it went to storage when the park was razed. We’ve been unable to communicate with anyone who could address the matter. In a conversation with then Ward 2 Councilwoman Sue Benham regarding the now gone park, in her frustration, she described the Union Pacific as “not a very good neighbor.”
The problem with the Union Pacific, while it is very protective of the history and the historical assets of properties and equipment originating with it, it is usually dismissive of the same acquired by merger including Southern Pacific Lines’ properties and assets. Look at the difficulty and expense it caused Tehachapi and its preservation community in the acquisition of the Tehachapi Depot building. Today a replica of that building on that site is a railroad historical museum.
Recently with planning for a high-speed rail system despite the logic of this option, it refused to cooperate in giving right-of-way for a needed viaduct to pass through the north side of its lightly used train yard leaving the High-Speed Rail Authority with the unsavory option of planning the viaduct down the center of Sumner Street. So, I’m not sure where we go from here but it’s hard to make a plan when all you can do is talk to the hand.
Stephen Montgomery, Bakersfield
(Stephen Montgomery is a member of the Kern County Historical Society Board of Directors)