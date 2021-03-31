As I watch lawmakers in red states across the country passing voter suppression legislation, I become more and more outraged. Apparently, what used to be the Republican Party, feels it cannot win an election with ideas or policy. In fact, it has no ideas or policy, just grievance.
For example, Republican politicians politicize the problems at the border, but offer no solutions to the humanitarian crisis other than things like un-Christian child separation. Why are Republicans afraid of immigration? We all came from somewhere else originally. Are they afraid immigrants might storm the Capitol and try to take over our government? Wait, white American citizens already tried that. Are they afraid immigrants might kill innocent Americans? Wait, COVID-19 has killed more than 525,000 innocent Americans to date. Where is the outrage over that?
Instead of tackling the tough issues that face us today, the "GQP" has decided to implement "Jim Crow 2.0" by making it harder for brown people to vote. It's now a crime in Georgia to give someone in line to vote a drink of water. These efforts to suppress the vote are not going to work. I, for one, am doing everything in my power to see that they don't.
If Republicans are willing to sacrifice the most fundamental ideals of our democratic republic just to stay in power, they will fail. The American people will not stand for it. We will find a way to pass HR1 and the For the People Act.
— Michael Gresham, Bakersfield