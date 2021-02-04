In my lifetime, I have known and even admired a number of Republicans, among them the late Mary K. Shell and her husband, Joe Shell. And I cannot help but think they would be astonished about the actions of Kevin McCarthy in his continuing support of Donald Trump’s claims that his election was stolen.
Thank goodness that Bill Thomas, a Republican who ably represented this district for a number of years and made possible the present roads improvement plan, is still around to speak the truth about McCarthy. The proof lies in his recent interview with Robert Price on KGET-TV, during which Thomas angrily called McCarthy a “hypocrite” and scolded his former protégé for falling for “Trump’s lies.”
Camille Gavin, Bakersfield