Thank god Christopher Meyers laid it on the line with Rep. McCarthy in his opinion piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Does McCarthy have any concern for history’s judgment?" July 24). Many of us have said and written columns containing similar thoughts. His tightly reasoned and argued piece placed a perspective around McCarthy's career that McCarthy will have to live with possibly for the rest of his life. The thing that is most compelling is that those who hitch their wagon to Trump's star will go down with that star. Unless they cut loose very soon, they will be forever branded with their scarlet letter: T.
Brik McDill, Bakersfield