The honest leaders in Republican politics must be so proud right now. Their cronies are being caught ripping off their Republican followers in growing numbers.
Wayne LaPierre, the noted leader of the NRA, has been indicted, accused of looting the NRA treasury. Using funds donated by NRA members, LaPierre led an opulent lifestyle of luxury rental cars, private air travel and multimillion dollar golden parachute for his departure.
Steve Bannon, Trump’s campaign manager and right wing provocateur, set up a GoFundMe account called “Build the Wall.” It was advertised as a nonprofit. And while some donor funds were used to build small sections of the wall, Bannon and his crew are accused of siphoning off millions for their own benefit.
The newest idea to enrich already rich Republicans is QAnon. At least according to Wikipedia, which reported that “NBC News found that three people took the original Q post and expanded it across multiple media platforms to build internet followings for profit.” So this is where we are, big wheels on the right financing their opulent lifestyles by bilking people out their hard-earned money. They learned from the best; The Trump Foundation was forced to close because Trump used charity funds to buy a 6-foot-tall portrait of himself during a fundraiser auction. Trump University was forced to refund millions of dollars in tuition funds to students. He’s a leader alright!
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield