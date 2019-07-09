There is a growing consensus that manmade climate change does indeed threaten the future of our planet and that our government should implement measures to reduce C02 emissions.
If any meaningful climate change legislation stands a chance of being passed, our elected representatives need to be on board. Fossil fuel companies recognize this which is why they are significant contributors to congressional campaigns. In 2018, Kevin McCarthy received $406,600 from oil and gas companies; Beta O'Rourke received $546,344.
Many Democrat office holders have now taken a pledge to decline donations from oil and gas companies and it is likely that some Republicans are considering doing the same. Citizens that believe that climate legislation is needed should make sure that their congressional representatives are not receiving oil and gas money.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield