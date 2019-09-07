My husband and I saw the San Francisco production of "Hamilton" on Aug. 29. Coincidentally, the same morning I was reading The Californian online. There was an article, about Darnell Abraham, a Bakersfield native, who would be stepping permanently into the role of General George Washington for the remainder of the run.
"Hamilton" exceeded my expectations. Abraham's presence on stage was phenomenal. He is a talented young singer and actor, with a bright future ahead. Though I have never met him, I was very excited to see our hometown represented in the city in which I was raised.
Congratulations, Darnell, and continued success.
Mary Jane Black, Bakersfield