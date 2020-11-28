In our current political climate, I have noticed a shift in mood concerning financial policies established for the American people. Policies that once guaranteed protection for some of our most vulnerable populations are being questioned by groups who already hold power in our society. Financial policies are also being criticized for seeming to benefit wealthy corporations instead of hard-working American families.
According to We the People, “Minorities, women, and children are disproportionately poor. Much of this poverty is the result of disadvantages rooted in the position of these groups in the labor market." The history of the labor market for Black Americans has a much more complex past, which has negatively affected their ability to build generational wealth.
In our past, at least three groups have received reparations from the American government. In 1988, the United States government granted the Japanese reparations from their imprisonment in internment camps during WWII. After WWII, President Truman created the Indian Claims Commission Act which would award $1.3 billion in reparations to Native Americans. Most noteworthy of all, the American government passed the District of Columbia Emancipation Act in 1862 that paid slave owners reparations for their losses.
So, when it comes to reparations, why is it so difficult for people to see that Blacks have also experienced centuries of domestic terrorism, been victims of medical and scientific experimentation and were completely separated from their land, language, religions and history? Where is all lives matter in that?
Jacob Bookout, Bakersfield