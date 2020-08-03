According to an Associated Press article, Gov. Newsom lowered the hammer on two California cities, Atwater and Coalinga, for not adhering to his COVID-19 safety protocols.
The article reads in part, “Newsom blocked nearly $65,000 from Atwater in Merced County and more than $35,000 from Coalinga in Fresno County, the first installments of $2.5 billion in federal funds that cities and counties across the state risk losing if they don't toe the line on coronavirus safeguards.”
I find it a bit troubling that the governor can so easily be given “new powers” by his minions in Sacramento who bow down to his every whim. And, these are federal funds, meaning they are taken from taxpayers all across the country, not just from Californians, whom he reins over. Something seems amiss.
And what will be of the $100,000 dollars withheld? Maybe he needs funding to build a newer, bigger, more grandiose throne and pay his underground coiffure.
On another note, according to Thursday's Californian, the total COVID-19 cases reported in Kern County to date are 16,706, with 135 virus-related deaths, for a mortality rate of .8 percent, a great many of which had pre-existing conditions. So, it’s time to open up the entire state now, with some reasonable precautions, before it falls deeper into an economic abyss, from which it may never recover
Ernie Bentley, Bakersfield