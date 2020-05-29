I’d like to give my personal data that contradicts Monday's front page article about how Californians can save on their PG&E bill if California didn’t provide incentives to use clean renewable energy ("Report says removing state energy mandates would save consumers money," May 25).
I installed solar seven years ago. At that time, I was giving PG&E an average of $300 per month just for the electricity I used. I took the money I saved on my PG&E bill and used it to pay off the loan on the solar. Without affecting my budget, I was able to pay off the solar in six and a half years. Now that electricity is free.
At the same time I bought my first totally electric car. It costs about 4 cents a mile to “fuel” with electricity off the grid or 1 cent per mile off my solar. Last year, my wife and I drove more than 40,000 miles totally electric. That saved us about $500 per month in fuel, which covered my car payment, plus no oil changes, smog, tuneups, brakes, etc.
We have also added a Tesla Powerwall to ensure we don’t get hit with those ridiculous time of use charges. This paid for itself in two years and powered us through the 29 hours when PG&E shut our power off due to high winds. We also were able to keep two neighbors' refrigerators going during the outage. If we had distributed grid scale battery storage, which is starting in Kern County this year, we would not be reliant on expensive, polluting peaker plants. This would also make a more stabile grid. Once vehicle-to-grid becomes available (expect an announcement in June) EV owners could make money off their cars by buying and selling electricity and helping to stabilize the grid.
We have reduced our PG&E bill, almost eliminated our gasoline bill and have a much more reliable electric grid at the same time. I’m sure I’m not the only one who can say this. The clean air we were seeing during the initial stay-at-home order would be an everyday thing as more people move to electric transport.
Come on, people, don’t get stuck with the dinosaurs; progress into the future with clean, renewables and affordable electricity. Once again California can lead the way.
David B. Thomas, Bakersfield