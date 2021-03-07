Everyone seems to think that renewable energy is going to immediately eliminate all of our other options. But that’s not what the plan is, and it’s also not possible. The point is to have much less dependence on non-renewable sources that are both polluting and finite. Our worldwide oil deposits are limited. If we don’t have alternate ways of doing things, we’re back to horse and buggy transportation and candles to light our homes and businesses.
Oil production still has to happen until a reliable and renewable alternative to many products, like oxygen masks, petroleum jelly and tennis rackets, is found. We will still need to harvest natural gas until we can master harvesting things like methane from cattle. We also need to have storage for wind and solar production that is sustainable and that doesn’t use components that are hazardous and contain non-renewable plastics. And while there are a lot of subsidies available for wind turbine and solar panel production and installation, they are not government-owned.
I do not understand why people seem to think that renewables are going to suddenly eliminate all the systems we currently have in place. It’s just not possible. It’s not even something that can be done in a decade, or even possibly a generation! So please stop digging in your heels over these things and work for our country to be the leader in making our world a cleaner and more efficient place.
— Janice French, Bakersfield