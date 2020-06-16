As the people of the United States work to finally put the Civil War behind us, the Great Divider, Donald Trump, can’t stay silent. The president said his administration will not consider renaming Ft. Bragg or Ft. Benning. Personally, I haven’t met the soldier that regards those bases as hallowed. But they sure have stories about the segregation just outside those bases that kept them from sitting down to eat with African American soldiers.
As for Trump, he has said he does not like losers or people that don’t love the U.S. I don’t think that Confederate generals had any love for the United States of America. Braxton Bragg was college educated at West Point. Paid for by the U.S. government. He served in the U.S. Army after his graduation, and then retired from the U.S. Army in 1856 to become a sugar plantation slave owner in Louisiana. He served in the Civil War for the South without much distinction. Henry Benning also served in the Confederate Army, also without much distinction. He was an attorney and a racist.
Taking the names of these enemies of the U.S. off of buildings and U.S. military camps can help us going forward to end the bitterness that still festers in this country. Let their names fade into history. The sooner they are forgotten the better for all Americans going forward.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield