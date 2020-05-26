Monday’s Californian has an excellent opinion piece concerning the moral and ethical dimensions of reducing the restrictions on citizens during the pandemic ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Is reopening society so soon moral and ethical? May 25). Reopening society could cause the public to be subject to intense biological factors. Thus, there is an obvious dilemma for those who must make a choice between: encouraging the use of masks, social distancing and discouraging close contact groups; or removing all restrictions in response to those who claim their individual freedoms are violated.
After reading the piece, I have concluded that it would be in the best interest of society to remove public health determined constraints guiding social behaviors in places such as bars, religious organizations and political rallies. It is important to respond to the demands made by those who feel their individual freedoms have been impinged by governmental intrusions.
David H. Ost, Bakersfield