Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.