Thank you, Christopher Neiweem, for your advocacy for veterans and concerning the proposed new VA clinic (“Bakersfield City Council should reject new VA clinic,” Jan. 22). A pretty building does not equate to better service.
The proposed new location is in question. Why move the veteran’s clinic from a relatively quiet street with bus service to a very busy street with no bus service? Since Mohawk Street, from Hageman Road to Rosedale Highway was completed, the traffic from Olive Drive and Rosedale Highway has greatly increased along Knudsen Drive.
What services will be available at the new location? If all the present services are not retained, why build a new clinic? Remodel the clinic we have; its location is well known to veterans here and those passing through needing assistance.
Judith Walker, Bakersfield