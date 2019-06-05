With the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day and the landing at Normandy, I am reminded of the supreme sacrifice of so many of our brave young military members. In late March of this year, we visited the Omaha Beach area, the museum and the massive, solemn and beautifully maintained American Cemetery. It was a reminder of the supreme heroism and sacrifice of 209,672 Allied forces from America, Great Britain and Canada who gave their all. In the American cemetery alone there are 9,387 graves including 307 unknown and four women. The grave sites are marked with pristine white marble crosses or Stars of David. There are so few World War II veterans alive today. We need to honor all of them and let them know how we appreciate their service.
We recently watched "Saving Private Ryan." The movie was a vivid representation of the struggles and heroism of all involved. The scenes of Ryan at the grave site of his captain made the sacrifice even more real.
On this 75th anniversary, I trust our young and old will again remember the greatness of our country and the sacrifice of all who serve.
Stephne Bishop, Bakersfield