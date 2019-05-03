The 50th annual Manzanar Pilgrimage took place on April 27 at the Manzanar National Historic Site. Manzanar was one of 10 American concentration camps at which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were held hostage during World War II.
Organizers said the pilgrimage is "to make sure our nation remembers what can happen when the right of any community are trampled upon under the guise of national security concerns or because of xenophobia."
The rounding up and relocation of Japanese American citizens to internment camps was a national disgrace. These people were American citizens like the rest of us. They received no due process of law as they were uprooted from their communities and shipped off to live in isolation away from their friends.
It brings to mind our brave Nisei soldiers who served us with distinction in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. The military team was made up mostly of first generation Japanese-Americans or Nisei who became the most decorated unit in U.S. military history.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's order was the result of mass hysteria during that period of our nation's history. What a national disgrace that lives in infamy.
Mark C. Salvaggio, Bakersfield