I wonder how many people remember the restaurant on Chester Avenue and 18th Street that had a sign over the counter that read "We do not solicit collared trade." I saw that sign.
Rev. Collins of the AME Church came each morning with a newspaper to read while waiting for service. After an hour he would leave. They ignored him.
Less than an week later, they offered to serve him. He ordered coffee, paid and left a tip and walked out. He never returned.
They had served a Black person. This was in the late 1950s in Bakersfield.
Algie Mosley, Bakersfield