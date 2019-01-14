I read with great interest the history of Bob Berman and his service aboard the Battleship Maryland during WWII ("ROBERT PRICE: Pearl Harbor? No, let's talk enlistment in the Navy," Dec. 3).
I found this most interesting because my uncle Ralph Mesa served in the same campaigns with the Army as Mr. Berman. My uncle volunteered immediately after the attack at Pearl Harbor. His unit was training for desert warfare when the Japanese invaded Attu and Kiska. His unit was sent there without proper clothing and he returned with frost-bitten feet.
His next campaign was the islands of Kwajalein. He was then sent to the islands of the Philippines where he served until the Japanese were banished.
His next and last campaign was Okinawa where after months of fighting it was finally taken. His weapon was a BAR throughout the war.
He was sent home after this because of battle fatigue. My uncle and Mr. Berman were part of the same campaigns.
I remember vividly my mother admonishing me to play quietly because my uncle returned home in August 1945 and did not need any noise to remind him of battle.
Ronald Coronado, Bakersfield