I read with interest the obituary for Gus Balasis. Mr. Balasis played violin with the Bakersfield Philharmonic at the age of 15, which in my mind, is amazing. He also played while in high school and college. What really struck me with awe was reading that he was asked to join the New York Philharmonic, which I bet was a dream come true for him. But with the United States getting involved in the war, Mr. Balasis chose to put his country first, and dropped his music to fight for our freedom. I didn't know Mr Balasis, but wish I did. Truly a man from the greatest generation. A true hero. RIP Mr. Balasis.
Floyd Roberts, Bakersfield