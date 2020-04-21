Dr. Robert Sheldon's recent passing at age 101 is truly a rite of passage ("Sports briefs: Bob Sheldon passes away," April 14).
It conjures up memories of visits to his office located among the houses in the central part of town. Unlike the typical physician of our time who operates out of an office complex or hospital with a vast array of high-tech, Doc Sheldon had a simple waiting room and examination room.
His examination room was right out of one of Norman Rockwell's famous paintings "Before The Shot," especially the white curio cabinet containing medicines and assorted supplies.
Doc Sheldon didn't fail to greet you with a smile and a hello. And who can forget the round head lamp that he wore and his stethoscope draped around his neck. Over all the decades he practiced, Doc Sheldon never changed. He was "old school." Those of us who are still around and fortunate to be under his care still talk about that today. He was an excellent doctor, unique and true to himself.
Gary Hoetker, Bakersfield