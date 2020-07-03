The recent passing of Wally Reed, who dedicated his professional life to newspaper publishing, leaves a need to pay public tribute to this man who contributed so much to the flourishing of high school journalism in Kern County ("Newspaperman Frank 'Wally' Reed grew local publishing empire," June 4).
As a local newspaper and magazine adviser, I was with Reed Print, Inc., for more than 20 years. Wally so generously steered newspaper advisers and our students into the computer age. He was a pioneer in his business and a champion of scholastic journalism. His prices also fit our lean budgets enabling us to serve our students well. Wally and his staff's dedication to serving our schools certainly played a big part in our success in achieving state and national awards.
Our community needs to know Wally's importance to our students and schools. His expertise and pioneering spirit were invaluable.
Marjorie Bell, Bakersfield