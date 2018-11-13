On Nov. 5, Bakersfield lost a legend.
John Stephenson wasn't a rock star, and he didn't drive a race car, although I think he could have done both and been great. But John was a pioneer in sports, and an incredible athlete in two sports.
From 1976 to 77, he was the best skateboarder in Bakersfield, becoming a professional in 78-79 when he moved to LA, and was a team rider on the SIMS skateboard team. He was featured in Skateboarder Magazine several times, even getting the centerfold in the February 1979 issue. He was going to be one of the top skaters in the world, but his plans were cut short by injuries and had to retire at 20-years-old.
John's next sport was bicycle racing, and again he became one of the top riders, competing in some of the biggest races in America, ranking top honors in many. He even beat the great Norm Hoffman in a race, which was no easy feat.
John's legacy was not given much press outside of the magazines of the sports he enjoyed, but that was fine with John. He didn't do it for the fame. He did what he did to prove he could do it for himself. If I'm ever asked, "Who was the best skateboarder you ever saw?", I always answer John Stephenson, because he was. Truly one of the best. We will never see another athlete like John Stephenson.
Bill Casey, Bakersfield