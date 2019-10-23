In these days of political turmoil, I am reminded of President Harry Truman’s words after undergoing repeated criticism and maintaining his serene countenance: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In these days of political turmoil, I am reminded of President Harry Truman’s words after undergoing repeated criticism and maintaining his serene countenance: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield