Mother’s Day, celebrated once a year, will soon be here. For some, once a year is the only time "honor thy mother" is shown to her perhaps with a card or a gift. Then, duty fulfilled, the rest of the year goes by without acknowledgment.
Always remember that Mother’s Day truly begins the day you are born to her until the day she is no longer with you. Don’t wait for that one day.
Remember her now. If there are things you want to say, speak now, my friends, while it’s still day. If there are hurts you want to mend, then do it now while time's your friend,
Don’t let it be that once a year you send a card to show you care. Remember her now.
Hannah Joseph, Bakersfield