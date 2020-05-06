At some point, this pandemic will end. Invariably, at some point in our lives, we will find ourselves in need of medical care for something else. We might find ourselves in an ICU after a coronary episode, or under emergency care following an accident. Maybe in a cancer center undergoing life-saving treatment. That care will be delivered by doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care specialists who truly care about us. They will not ask us, "What did you do during the COVID-19 pandemic?" They will not care. They will care only about treating us, healing us and curing us.
These are the people who, in 2020, will have put their lives on the line, in some cases in the most horrific circumstances of their careers. We are all going to need them, sometime in our future.
And remember, those of you who flout their efforts to curb this pandemic, by ignoring their warnings and the science, by whining about your "constitutional rights" being violated, by repeating the Trumpian nonsense being spewed about communism and your freedom and all the other garbage you repeat — just remember, you disgrace, devalue and disrespect these health care workers and officials, whose only concern is to protect us. Through your irresponsible actions and dangerous words, you declare their efforts and their work to be without worth or merit, part of some fabricated, imagined conspiracy. Until you need them. Because they won't care what you did in 2020. Because they are better than you.
John Harte, Bakersfield