I was saddened to read of the passing of Amber Beeson ("'Literally raised in a garden,' community gardener Amber Beeson dies at 40," Dec. 21). In raising awareness of issues such as poverty, access to healthy foods, volunteerism and civic pride in green space, her contributions to our community will be felt for generations.
It's my hope that media outlets, civic leaders and ourselves as a community honor her life by using the moment to spotlight the organizations that Amber sparked and championed, including the Giving Tree Project and the Seeds of Inspiration gardens where everyday people can have a direct hand in beautifying and growing a significant and important corner of the city.
Devin Rossiter, Bakersfield