In November, we will finally be rid of all the polls, pundits, naysayers and everyone else who has taken a bunch of our valuable time to try to repaint the picture that is the Trump presidency.
There's no getting around the fact that the last three years have been among the most productive economic eras in our nation's history, but every effort to distort the facts is being made. A minority of vocal and distorted people in the progressive liberal do their best to spread the untruths about what is going on because they have nothing else to offer in their defense. And it will only grow and increase in volume until that day in November when reality hits the Democrats where it really counts — right in the ballot box.
Rest assured, relief is just a few months away.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield