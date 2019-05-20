Do I want to live next door to a registered voter (might be an extreme liberal); registered citizen (not here illegally); registered narcotics offender (could be dealing drugs or on drugs); registered arsonist (might burn down my house); registered sex offender (might grab my butt); registered gang member (which can include some of the above)? Murders don’t register, and gun registration laws become confusing from state to state.
After all, Hitler forced Jews and homosexuals to register so Nazis could steal their wealth and kill them. Nazi Germany used the term “asocials” which applied to thieves, murderers, nomads and Aryans who engaged in sexual relations with Jews, and women who were considered prostitutes, nonconformists and lesbians. In concentration camps, gay men had their testicles boiled off by water.
These lists are to “help law enforcement prevent future crimes.” Somebody needs to explain how putting someone’s personal information online prevents future crimes. Labeling people for life and putting them on the internet who have already paid for their crime only creates more hysteria, hate, discrimination, homelessness, social welfare programs, higher taxes and sometimes murder. Unfortunately, who’s on the internet is determined by public opinion and politics, not if a person is rehabilitated or not.
I was once labeled a child. That will always be a part of me. Now I am labeled an adult. I’ve changed.
Mike Francel, Bakersfield