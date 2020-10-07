Regarding Matthew Garrett’s Community Voices (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Questions of ‘racial equity’ at BC,” Sept. 18), I salute Garrett’s intrepidity at refusing to knuckle under to the latest “unassailable moral imperative” trotted out by the “reclaiming racial justice in equity” visionaries at Bakersfield College.
Garrett states, “What is “racial equity”? Despite demanding a greater portion of it at Bakersfield College, campus officials skirted any real definition of the term, insisting only that it demands our collective devotion.” When I trained in philosophy at Cal State Bakersfield in the early 1970s, it was an absolute first principle and priority, an unencumbered right and responsibility, to take an analytical “jackhammer” to any term or phrase the meaning of which was at all questionable or untethered to any objective criteria or standard.
The above statement by Garrett simply reflects that on that day of the “Opening Day meetings,” he was unwilling to accept the rhetorical deification of a reified underconstructed abstraction pushed forward by “campus officials” and “one BC administrator” like some gelatinous floating “mission template” for presumed “purposes and policies” which on that date had as yet remained deliberately unexplained.
Fifty years ago, one morning in October 1970, CSUB philosophy professor Tibor Machan held up my first assignment in his very first epistemology class. I saw, as he sat behind his desk with my assignment in his hand, that there was a red slash through the first paragraph, which began with the words: “I believe…” A moment passed. Then Machan leaned forward and thundered, “I don’t care what you believe! I want to know what is the case!”
I would like to think, if Machan was still teaching at CSUB, he would send his regards.
James McFarland, McFarland