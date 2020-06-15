Years ago, at a conference for men, the speaker was a retired police official from Los Angeles. He pointed out that “morality” and authority, that is the police, represents a balance. If the population has minimal bad or criminal behavior, the need for authority, the police, is less. If the moral character in Minneapolis or wherever is so good, there would be minimal need for police. If there is then a criminal event, and no police force, who would be called? The solution is certainly not to defund or eliminate the police, but to reform the character, training and sense of mission of the system.
Gerhard Schmidt, Bakersfield