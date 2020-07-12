I enjoyed John Cox’s article celebrating Steve Annis' 50 years in community banking ("50 years of local focus gives banker deep insights into Bakersfield's business community," July 5). I thank Cox for informing us that the hundreds of millions of dollars of COVID-19 assistance that reached Kern County would not have happened without bankers such as Annis working as much as 14 hours per day, seven days per week on behalf of our small businesses.
I also appreciated Annis’ reflections on work ethic and maintaining a trustworthy reputation. That said, problems such as the declining water table and climate change are complex, fundamental challenges that cannot be attributed solely to meddling by “liberal politicians.” I think we won’t fix our broken government until true conservatives, true progressives and true moderates can sit down at the same table on any issue, respectfully share insights and negotiate solutions that meld the strengths of each perspective.
Mark Evans, Bakersfield