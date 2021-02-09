The AP article in Thursday’s paper (“Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’”) set me to thinking, something my wife feels is dangerous for me to do. The actions of officer Brian Sicknick were beyond heroic.
I have a shirttail relative, Cordell Hull, who was FDR’s Secretary of State for 11 years, and represents Tennessee in our Capitol’s Statuary Hall (A Hull married a Smith in the late 19th century).
My thought is this: Why not have a statue of this brave American in the Hall, sponsored by either his home state or the District of Columbia? Not since the British ransacked Washington in The War of 1812 has there been such an assault on our Capitol. Any reader feedback?
— Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield