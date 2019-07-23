Where are those new Bakersfield Police traffic officers when we need them? I recently saw two drivers make u-turns in the middle of a busy street across two sets of double yellow lines with oncoming traffic. No concern for the rest of us, for sure. Also, while stopped at the red light at the intersection of Ming and Gosford, the driver of a car made a right turn onto Ming from the No. 2 lane, in front of one car. I have to shake my head attempting to understand what these reckless, irresponsible people are thinking. That's the problem. I know these new traffic officers will see these traffic violations as well as I do and cite these people. Too bad even an expensive traffic fine won't stop them. Hopefully, the increase in our traffic division will make a difference in the safety on our streets.
Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield