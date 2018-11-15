Congratulation, gun lovers! Your message of gun self-protection is really catching on. It's now leap-frogging to the opposite side of the political spectrum. Have you heard of the Socialist Rifle Association? Fearing radical groups on the right, groups are now forming on the left in self-defense. Our violent times are poised to get even more violent. Ah, the Wild West reborn!
Our version of it will be checking out who comes to our Little League games. Anyone look suspicious? What's in that bag they have? Back home, how well do I know my neighbors? What kind of politics drive them? Are they armed? What would happen if the violence that already rocks our land and the anger and hostility that divides us breaks out into some kind of real life "Purge Night"? What if "push comes to shove" gets replaced by "push comes to shoot"?
May it be that the common sense that tamed the old west once again be a taming source among us today. Sensible gun control needs to be acceptable to us all (or at least to the majority of us). This before the violence and bitterness that separates leads us into the chasm of a homegrown Yemen, Somalia or Syria. Those places became what they are by a slow, steady, unopposed slide into chaos.
Let's heal this land. Let's corral the violence. Let's dissolve the bitterness with conscious, patient steps toward understanding, compromise and shared vision.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield