I just finished reading an article that says Gov. Gavin Newsom purchased $1 billion dollars worth of N95 masks from China with a downpayment of $495 million. Of all places, our inept governor chose China from which to purchase these much-needed masks. Is he trying to reward the country for this virus? I still can’t fathom why Newsom would want to do business with China — hasn’t the country inflicted enough damage on California and America?
What if, by chance, the masks are contaminated? There are American companies that make N95 masks; why not reward these struggling companies the contract? Is our governor that incompetent? It seems like it.
Newsom said in March that in the next two months, around half of California’s population would be infected with COVID-19. That would mean 22 million Californians would be infected. Here we are, just over a month of Newsom’s prediction, and it didn’t happen. To date more than 43,000 Californians have been infected, not even close to 22 million.
— Barry Wallace, Bakersfield