A recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: What will we do with our hands and knees?" May 6) so eloquently expresses the casual attitude Derek Chauvin conveyed with a relaxed hand in his pocket as life passed from George Floyd beneath Chauvin's knee. The writer's sharp observance and meaningful question pierces through the reader.
My hope is that anyone who missed it will go back to the June 6 paper, find the letters in the Opinion section and take a few seconds to read and ponder.
Virginia Dallas-Dull, Bakersfield