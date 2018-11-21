If you’ve ever walked into the Houchin Blood Bank on Bolthouse Drive, you’ve most likely been pleasantly welcomed by Allyson Nielsen. She takes your information, gets you dialed in and if at all you are lucky, you have time for a little chit chat before going to the main room.
On Giving Tuesday, I went in to do just that: give. Donating blood is the easiest and simplest act any of us can do to give to others. I walked in doing a good deed only to walk out with Allyson doing an even bigger one. She donated money to help with the deliveries of Thanksgiving meals I mentioned I do every year for my students! In addition, there will certainly be leftover funds to help purchase holiday stocking stuffers I buy for my kindergarteners each year!
There are good people in this world and some of the best in this town. So often we are flooded with negativity in the news and in politics. Today, let me interrupt and remind you that together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time. Thank you, Allyson.
Jolie Brouttier, Bakersfield