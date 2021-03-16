Many of us aren't aware of the definition of racism. According to Webster's dictionary, racism is discrimination, prejudice or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group. Typically on that is a minority or marginalized people.
My definition of racism is quite different. Racism is the power of one group to change the trajectory of another groups' economical, social and psychological condition based on that person's race and color.
We have to remember that what allegedly happened to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is what is called institutional racism. It is in the institution and it has been there for many years. Institutional racism is the hardest racism to recognize because it is embedded in that culture and in some ways considered the norm by that institution until it is challenged.
Harry and Meghan consistently talked about the institution, which is the royal family. Let it be known that the Queen is quite aware of what goes on inside and outside of the institution. For it to be said that she may not be aware of how Harry and Meghan were treated, in my opinion, that's not possible. The Queen is the "institution" and the family.
I can imagine the conversation Harry and Meghan had with the individual that referred to Archie's skin color prior to his birth. This type of conversation and behavior is the root of racism. A person's race and color sparks racism.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield