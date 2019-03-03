A couple of weeks ago my wife and I attended a show at the Rabobank Arena. We have had season tickets for years.
Her throat was a little sore so she brought a bottle of water which was promptly confiscated by security. So I bought her a bottle of water inside, which cost $4.75. We buy a case of 40 bottles for less than that. A bottle of water costs about 13 cents.
Who sets the price for items at the arena? It is one thing to get robbed with a gun, but to get robbed and molested like this should call for a grand jury investigation. Disgusted doesn't cover my feelings.
Arnold Johansen, Bakersfield