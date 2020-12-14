I notice that the author of the recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Trump's MAGA legacy," Dec. 11) extolling the somewhat debatable list of President Trump's MAGA legacy neglected to mention a few of his more recent achievements. These include the criminal dereliction of duty regarding the handling of the coronavirus resulting in more than 3,000 Americans currently dying every day; a shattered American economy rivaling the grief of the Great Depression; and a sycophantic, cultish Republican Party determined to block relief to America's citizens, sinking more deeply into despair every day. A matchless record of accomplishments indeed.
Zoa Duffy, Bakersfield