Some in the media debunk the theory of Trump Derangement Syndrome as just a conservative’s way of trying to defend the president, but I submit that it’s not only a true mental issue, it also exists in other forms. Pull past opinion pages from this newspaper and you will find it has morphed into McCarthy Derangement Syndrome.
Complaint usually has something to do with the fact that our representative is doing something that supports the Constitution, President Trump or conservative causes in general. Reality check, Kevin McCarthy is a Republican, elected by Republicans and believes in Republican values. That’s not to say he hasn’t done what he needs to do to protect the people and industries of Kern County. Get educated and check his voting record.
I have stood in the cold with Rep. McCarthy as he saluted our troops, did business with him before he was in politics and have known his family for years. Politics is a rough, sometimes dirty affair, and few manage to stay above “the swamp.” He has done that, brought our county to the forefront in Washington, D.C., and always has been proud of his home city.
If you have a grievance, his staff will always help, otherwise quit with the MDS, please.
Karen Wass, Bakersfield