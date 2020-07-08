Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Chief Joe Mullins has been a force for positive change in this community. I am acquainted with him for the past several years, and he is as an advocate and teacher for Principled Policing forums. He leads Bakersfield Safe Streets for reducing gang violence, community forums for transparency, clergy and cops meetings and outreach. He recently appeared with Chief Terry on Zoom meetings answering tough questions from the community and spoke with truth and candor. He has worked with Community Trustt, which engages community members to increase transparency and trust with law enforcement.
Now, we hear from the media Mullins was placed on administrative leave and internal investigation on June 30 for an allegation of “workplace violence.” According to one of the media reports, this administrative investigation will be conducted by a private entity outside of Kern County. The first question that comes to my mind is what is this private entity? Since when do we involve private entities rather than the Department of Justice or another law enforcement agency? How is this private entity retained and by whom? Are they being paid by the city of Bakersfield? What are the terms of this contract?
Reportedly, a criminal investigation will be conducted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, but without further explanation to the public how the potential conflicts in interest would play out. It seems paradoxical that KCSO does a criminal investigation of allegations involving the assistant chief of police since they are parallel organizations.
We need to know how any investigation will be conducted and what is happening with it, not sometime down the line, in six months or a year. Otherwise, you are depriving the city of the effective and ethical leadership of Assistant Chief Mullins. This is not just a personnel matter; it is a matter of political and social importance to the whole city.
We, the public, should be paying attention. There are many people whose lives Assistant Chief Mullins has touched and who genuinely care about him and honor what he has achieved.
I want him to know: "We are behind you, Joe."
Kathleen Ellis Faulkner, Bakersfield