Why is Kevin McCarthy blaming video games for the racist, bigoted violence that has become epidemic in our country? For the last three and a half years all we have heard from the president is that Latinos are all rapists, murderers and drug dealers while “some, I assume, are good people.” I would remind Kevin McCarthy that a good portion of his constituents are Latino. How come we never hear about McCarthy supporting them? Is the white vote the only thing he cares about?
I would love to be able to say that our community is a homogenous blend of all races, but we all know that is not true. Having been married to a woman of color for 48 years, we have known our share of insults, discrimination, stares and whispers, and it hasn’t changed.
When is McCarthy going to face the fact that the man he idolizes is a racist, bigoted hate monger? When is he going to understand that he was elected to represent everyone in his district. not just the white people with money? Answer that if you can.
