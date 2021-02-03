I sincerely hope the City Council is going to put the backyard hen issue to rest this week by rescinding the ill-conceived idea that people should be allowed to have farm animals in their backyards in residential areas of the city ("City Council to consider repealing hen ordinances on Wednesday," Jan. 31)! The pro-hen folks, with the help of the local media, have been putting forward a glossed over view of backyard hen ownership. I have lived next door to folks with hens, and it is not good.
I don't hold any ill will toward people who want to own hens, just not in the residential areas of the city. There are plenty of areas outside the city that allow farm animals, so I am having a real issue as to why they think they should have the right to degrade their neighbors' quality of life for their own enjoyment. That's nothing short of just plain self-centeredness, and it's not right!
I want the pro-hen folks to know I don't belong to any group filing a lawsuit nor do I belong to some imagined evil empire that is anti-chicken. I am a lifelong resident of Bakersfield (over 60 years), and I am really concerned with this issue. We all deserved to be able to enjoy our homes, but not at our neighbors' expense! This is not about hens in your backyard — this is a quality of life issue!
Craig D. Harrell, Bakersfield