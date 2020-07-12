Anti-leadership quality lists seem to be popular recently so, to me, a real leader does not:

  • Disgrace himself daily on social media
  • Send our own military out in the street to gas us, beat us and assault us for expressing our First Amendment rights
  • Disgrace and damage the Department of Justice for perhaps decades with his lawlessness and corruption of the position of Attorney General
  • Have eight of his associates indicted for crimes
  • Provide special favors to his criminal cronies in broad daylight
  • Take the office of president from the leader of the free world to laughingstock
  • Dog-cage children
  • Brag about sexually assaulting women
  • Destroy relationships with our allies that took decades to establish
  • Make the threat of a nuclear war more imminent
  • Ignore information that Russia is paying bounties to kill our soldiers
  • Get impeached by enlisting foreign powers to interfere in our elections to benefit his own election
  • Support birtherism and white nationalists by his language and actions
  • Deny that his own people are sick and dying to the tune of 3,000,000 cases and 130,195 deaths because it hurts the economy and his reelection chances
  • Tell more than 18,000 lies in four years, verified by fact checks
  • Support the Confederate battle flag
  • Become a threat to our own national security by putting the interests of Russia before our own
  • Illicit such strange and dangerous behavior so as to have his mental health questioned by thousands of mental health professionals
  • Disgrace the office so that any alternative candidate is infinitely more desirable

Michael Gresham, Bakersfield