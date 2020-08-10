In the 2016 presidential election, the Democrats played the gender card and nominated Hillary Clinton, promoting her as the first woman president of the United States. It did not work. The millions of voters, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, men and women of all races, made up their own minds and elected Donald Trump as our president.
Now in 2020, with the election coming up in November, the Democrats are playing the gender card again but this time, they are going all in and playing the race card too. As the vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden, the short list of candidates has but two qualifications: female and Black. In my opinion, those are the only qualifications necessary for the short list, and it won't work this time either. The millions of voters who elected President Trump in 2016 will reelect him for another four years.
David R. Carr, Bakersfield