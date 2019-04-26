In a recent article, reporter Ema Sasic highlighted the community’s ongoing efforts to prevent Bakersfield City School District from canceling summer school for all students (“Parents continue to push BCSD for summer school,” April 9). I attended BCSD, including summer school, and as a student from an underserved community, I understand the need for enriching and high quality summer programs. In fact, those opportunities prepared me to continue my education at Bakersfield High School and to subsequently earn a bachelor's degree from Cal State Bakersfield.
Studies show that the road to higher education and/or successful careers begins in early childhood education and elementary school. However, BCSD decided to cancel the summer program despite the data from the California Department of Education that shows 90 percent of BCSD’s students are not reading at grade level and performing below grade level in math. Unquestionably, summer school is essential. Learning opportunities led by credentialed teachers in a robust academic environment will benefit our children now and our entire community in the near future.
BCSD has an obligation to use the $427 million budget to provide services for its 30,000 students; thus, the school board and superintendent must stop ransacking the district’s $427 million budget by flying all over the country for frivolous photo opportunities. Bakersfield, let’s stand together and tell elected BCSD board members Mrs. Lillian Tafoya, Dr. Fred Haynes, Mrs. Pam Baugher, Rev. Ralph Anthony, Mr. Michael Horne and their employee, Superintendent Mr. Harry Ervin to put children first.
Carrie Sandles, Bakersfield