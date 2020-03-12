The age-old expression “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” has never applied more than to this latest coronavirus pandemic that started in China and has now gone global.
Obviously, with the virus now spreading exponentially, the top priority and focus in all of the affected nations is necessarily on limiting the spread and isolating and treating the infected. But, the COVID-19 virus is just the latest iteration of several pandemic flu viruses that have plagued the world over the past 25 years. We had the Avian Flu in 1997 (Hong Kong), the MERS and SARS pandemics in 2002, (Saudi Arabia and China, respectively), the H1N1 in 2009 (Mexico) and Ebola in 2014 (Africa). The commonality of all of these viral outbreaks, with the exception of the H1N1, was the transmission from exotic, wild animals sold either dead with little/no refrigeration or alive in overcrowded cages, all in extremely unsanitary conditions, creating a breeding ground for germs.
So, the elephant in the room question is why, after all of these past pandemics and the known causes of them, hasn't the World Health Organization issued at least a warning, especially to China, to place a ban on the trafficking, selling and consumption of exotic, wild animals, to prevent future outbreaks - especially via such cruel and inhumane conditions as found in these “wet markets”?
At the same time, China and other countries where this occurs, including in ethnic communities in the U.S., have the responsibility to permanently ban this practice immediately.
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield