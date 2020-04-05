As the founder and president of the Central Valley Taxpayers Association, it is not only my duty to understand the issues impacting our members and the region’s taxpayers, but also advocate for policies that promote government accountability and the proper use of public resources.
For this reason, I am compelled to write this letter regarding surprise medical billing. Prior to the current pandemic, surprise medical billing was putting the health and financial wellness of thousands of families in jeopardy. As the need for medical attention and treatment increases during this emergency, the number of patients and taxpayers negatively impacted is drastically increasing each day.
Fortunately, Congress has an opportunity to address this issue for both the short and long-term.
By supporting a solution that utilizes an independent dispute resolution method and rejecting any proposals that support “rate setting,” our federal government can put an end to surprise billing. IDR is the only proven approach that, for the last two years in states such as New York and Texas, has successfully protected patients from financial disputes between providers and insurers, significantly decreased the number of surprise bills and lowered the overall cost of healthcare in those states.
We can all agree that every American should have the opportunity to receive quality medical care. We can also agree that access to and affordability of treatment in our country has never been more important.
Let’s hope Congress answers the call during this crisis by making the right decision on surprise medical billing.
Eric Eisenhammer, founder and president of the Central Valley Taxpayers Association