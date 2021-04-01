Many of us who took a shower this morning or went to the tap to fill the coffee pot take for granted the complex system of water infrastructure in place that made those actions possible, not to mention growing the food that we need. For decades, none of us really had to think about it because it just worked. Our third generation family farm, near Arvin, hopes to continue for more decades, providing local jobs and helping feed the world.
But the network of reservoirs, dams, canals, pipes and treatment plants delivering water to our farms, homes and businesses is deteriorating rapidly and in desperate need of repair.
San Joaquin Valley farmers rely on water delivery infrastructure that, in some cases, is decades old, unreliable and in need of repair or replacement. Without reliable water deliveries, farmers can’t grow the food we all depend on.
If the Biden-Harris administration is serious about its commitment to infrastructure as well as wanting to “Build Back Better,” it will make sure water projects are included in the plan.
Understanding this, I encourage all of California’s federal representatives to push for both old and new water infrastructure spending. It’s good for people, farms and the environment.
— Kent Stenderup, Stenderup Ag Partners